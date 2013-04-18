INSTANT MBA: 'The Higher You Are, The Further You Have To Fall'

Twitter/@JeremyBloom11Jeremy BloomToday’s advice comes from Jeremy Bloom, a world-champion skier, via Entrepreneur:



“I knew that the higher you are, the further you have to fall. That provoked me into planting seeds all over the place.”

Bloom experienced success early in his career. At 17, he was the youngest male to make it on the U.S. Ski Team and was national champion that year and world champion and Olympian at 19.

After the Olympics, he was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, then later with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but at some point during his athletics career, he knew he needed to create other professional opportunities for himself. In 2006, Bloom enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.

“You’re never able to truly achieve this greatness that you think exists, because it doesn’t — there’s always more.”

