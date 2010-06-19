The Platform Wars Rage On, Creating Complexity And Opportunity

Jeremy Allaire is founder, chairman, and CEO of Brightcove

Nearly every day I sit down with a media publisher or digital marketer, and am struck by the consistency of their questions and struggles.Uniformly, the explosive growth in connected device platforms is the most daunting, exciting and material area of focus for these digital professionals.



There are several themes that I often speak to, so I thought I’d write them down to share more broadly.

Runtime Wars

The biggest sea change we’re experiencing is the explosive adoption and use of smart-phone platforms for accessing content and applications on the internet. Mary Meeker predicts that by 2014, more than half of worldwide internet usage will come from these devices. I think it might be sooner.

The biggest issue for content publishers and developers is the rising fragmentation and complexity that has emerged in the Runtime Wars on these platforms. As I’ve written about before, these runtime wars are less about technology issues and more about the political economy of app development, and the downstream implications for who controls access to users and the monetization opportunities.

These are long-running issues, and this will be a decade long battle. For content and app developers, there are no easy or binary choices today or the foreseeable future. The result is a dramatic and unsettling level of runtime fragmentation and complexity for digital media content applications.

Every digital organisation must have a strategy for:

The PC Web. While HTML5 vs. Flash looms large over the future of the PC Web, today, you must embrace both HTML5 and Flash, which remains the most relevant rich media runtime in terms of distribution and capabilities on PCs.

Mobile Web. This used to mean WAP or crappy light-weight HTML sites that you could view in a BlackBerry. This now means a Touch Website, with optimised experiences for smartphone and tablet resolutions and UE gestures – all of the usage growth in mobile web is coming from the Touch Web. HTML5 appears to be emerging as the only unified platform to address content apps to these platforms.

iOS Apps. If you want to partake in the marketing, distribution and revenue-stream momentum of Apple, you need to participate in the Apple iTunes ecosystem. So you need native apps that provide value, and tap into in-app advertising and payments for apps and content.

Android Apps. Ditto.

The future will make this more not less complicated, both with additional Native App runtime platforms, and more device form-factor proliferation (e.g. iPhone vs. iPad, Connected TV vs. Tablet vs. PC Web) .

Device-centric Monetization

Device proliferation also seems to be turning many notions of media and content monetization on its head.

From 2000-2009, the mantra was always “Information wants to be free.” However, the personal and intimate experience with content apps on mobile and handheld devices seems to be drawing money from people’s pockets at a scale no one really anticipated.

Paying for content apps on hand held devices is instant, intimate, and convenient. And it’s surging.

The long-cherished “dual revenue stream” for professional media may be coming back into fashion indeed.

Connected TVs Are Not about Watching TV

Today, mobile and handheld platforms are the centre of these disruptions, but the newest emerging front in the device platform explosion is the Connected TV, which is shaping up to be as much about connected applications as it is about over-the-top TV distribution.

Connected TV’s are really just a new surface for contextual access to information, communications and interactivity. With hundreds of millions of consumers equipped with smart handheld computers (with navigation and data entry capabilities), it is inevitable that we’ll want to bridge those experiences onto larger screens and into more comfortable settings (e.g. a large flat-screen monitor in a room with large comfortable seating.)

Yes, these will be about consuming long-form linear video programming, but I predict they will also be as much about interacting with Facebook, holding a video call, playing an online game, or shopping.

And hence, with Google TV, the runtime wars for building connected device applications have reached into the living room, where the stakes are about not the future of TV, but the future of Internet applications, communications and commerce.

For Connected TV, it’s the mobile Runtime Wars redux — HTML5 vs Flash, Native Apps vs. TV Web, Apple vs. Google vs. Console/TV platform makers.

Good luck, and try not to become collateral damage.

