Giants Relief Pitcher Is Out For The Season Due To Frozen Hamburgers

Dina Spector
Jeremy Affeldt

Photo: Wikipedia

San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Jeremy Affeldt proved just how dangerous backyard barbecues can be after puncturing his right-hand with a knife attempting to tear apart some frozen hamburger patties last week.  Unfortunately, the injury was severe enough that the pitcher — who was having a pretty solid year — will have to sit out for the rest of the season. 

According to MercuryNews.com, Affeldt’s cut was so deep that he suffered nerve damage and is now in a cast after undergoing surgery. He’s expected to make full recovery, however. 

“If I had used a butter knife, nothing would have happened,” Affeldt told a reporter from the AP. 

Yes that, or the microwave defrost button. 

