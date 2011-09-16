Giants Relief Pitcher Is Out For The Season Due To Frozen Hamburgers

Photo: Wikipedia

San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Jeremy Affeldt proved just how dangerous backyard barbecues can be after puncturing his right-hand with a knife attempting to tear apart some frozen hamburger patties last week. Unfortunately, the injury was severe enough that the pitcher — who was having a pretty solid year — will have to sit out for the rest of the season.



According to MercuryNews.com, Affeldt’s cut was so deep that he suffered nerve damage and is now in a cast after undergoing surgery. He’s expected to make full recovery, however.

“If I had used a butter knife, nothing would have happened,” Affeldt told a reporter from the AP.

Yes that, or the microwave defrost button.

