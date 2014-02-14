US Figure Skater Suffers Violent Fall, Still Finishes His Routine In A Spectacular Recovery

Tony Manfred
Jeremy abbott routineRobert Cianflone/Getty Images

American figure skater Jeremy Abbott took a horrific fall in the short program at the Olympics, but pulled himself off the ice and managed to finish his routine in a remarkable recovery.

Abbott landed directly on his hip while attempting a jump early in the routine. He slammed into a wall, and was down on the ice for more than 10 seconds as his music continued to play. Eventually he got up, continued like nothing happened, and drew raucous applause from the Russian crowd.

His score of 72.58 was incredible, all things considered.

Here’s the entire sequence…

He got tremendous height on his jump:

Jeremy abbott jump

NBC

He landed on his hip, with nothing to break his fall:

Jeremy abbott land rib

NBC

He crashed into the wall face-first:

Jeremy abbott wall

NBC

He laid on the ice for what felt like forever:

Jeremy abbott down hurt

NBC

He used the wall to pull himself up:

Jeremy abott fall

NBC

It felt like he was going to just skate off the ice:

Jeremy abbott hip

NBC

Instead he got right back into his routine, landing every trick:

Jeremy abbott brushed hand off

NBC

His final pose:

Final pose

NBC

The crowd went nuts:

Jeremy abbott figure skating crowd

NBC

He was as happy as you’ll ever see a figure skater who just botched his Olympic routine:

Jeremy abbott figure skating heart

NBC

