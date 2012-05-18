Here Are 5 Other Campaign Ads From The Republican 'Mad Man' Behind The Planned Jeremiah Wright Ad

Add this to the 'weird, bizarre, and/or crazy' column. This came in response to a different video surfacing during the tea party favourite Christine O'Donnell's run for a House seat in Delaware in 2010. In a 1999 video, she had said she 'dabbled into witchcraft.'

So she made an ad attempting to debunk that. And the script goes: 'I'm not a witch. I'm nothing you've heard. I'm you.'

Perhaps the most ironic part about this ad is how it circles back to the theme of Jeremiah Wright. When the O'Donnell 'witchcraft' comments came out, she distanced herself and asked 'whether it was fair to hold candidates responsible for the 'questionable folks' they hung out with in high school.'

This should tell you how this ad was received: SNL made a parody video.