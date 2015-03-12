'Top Gear' host Jeremy Clarkson allegedly punched a producer because he was served cold cheese instead of a steak

Reuters/Peter Nicholls Was it all over a steak?

Jeremy Clarkson allegedly punched a producer of the BBC because he was offered a cold platter rather than a steak.

The “Top Gear” host was not happy with the selection of cold meats and cheese he was given after a day of shooting, The Mirror reports.

The BBC has suspended Clarkson after he supposedly punched “Top Gear” producer Oisin Tymon.

Clarkson told Tymon that he wanted an “8oz sirloin steak with fondant potatoes, pan-fried wild mushrooms, grilled cherry tomatoes and peppercorn sauce,” according to The Telegraph. The presenter reportedly lashed out after the 36-year-old producer informed him that the kitchen was closed. A cold platter of meat and cheese was served instead.

A source told The Telegraph that Clarkson had been drinking rose wine when the scuffle took place.

In a statement, the BBC said the next episode of “Top Gear,” set to be broadcast on March 15, will not be aired, and there are rumours that the entire rest of the season will be dropped.

After the news went public, Clarkson admitted the row with the producer, and according a witness who spoke to the Mirror, “he apologised the following day.”

The incident happened a week ago at the Simonstone Hall Hotel near Hawes in the Yorkshire Dale, in the north of England, a receptionist at Simonstone confirmed to Business Insider.

It was about 10 p.m. and the chef had already gone home, according to the witness quoted by the Mirror. The general manager of the hotel eventually had to cook a hot meal for Clarkson and the other presenters of “Top Gear,” James May and Richard Hammond.

Simonstone Hotel The main bar at the Simonstone Hall Hotel

The BBC is facing huge pressure as to whether they should sack Clarkson or not. “Top Gear” is one of the most successful shows at the corporation, and it is watched, on average, by 350 million people worldwide every week.

According to CityAM, the British audience is about 5 million viewers per week.

The Financial Times wrote that Clarkson is the BBC’s highest paid presenter, and that the show pulls in about £20 million in revenues. The Telegraph says the figure is much higher, at about £150 million.

A petition to ask the BBC to bring Clarkson back, meanwhile, has reached 690,000 signatures on Change.org.

