Angels Pitcher Jered Weaver Gave Up Tens Of Millions Of Dollars To Live In Southern California

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Why did Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim ace Jered Weaver sign a five-year, $85 million contract extension when he could have surely got over $100 million on the open market?Simply put, he likes the team and he likes Southern California.



“How much more money do you need?” he asked yesterday.

Weaver would have been a free agent after next season.

He could have surely garnered something close to the six-year, $120 contract that the biggest free agent pitcher from last winter, Cliff Lee, got from the Phillies.

In addition, his agent is Scott Boras, who never settles for less.

But Weaver grew up in SoCal, went to college there, and ultimately gave the Angels a hometown discount.

“There comes a point in time when you do have to deal with the business side of things, but I don’t think money had anything to do with my decision. I could have gotten more, whatever, who cares? I’m here, and that’s all I care about.”

