Las Vegas Cop Shooter Filmed Mock Presidential Campaign Video As The Joker

In an undated video posted to YouTube around the time of the 2012 election, according to an acquaintance, Jerad Miller is seen standing in front of an American flag, wearing a purple jacket, his face painted and hair dyed bright green in an ode to 2008’s “The Dark Knight.” He rails against government tyranny.

Attempting to mimic the late Heath Ledger’s sardonic performance, Miller declares his plan to run for president, as the “more evil” candidate — comparing himself favourably to the Libertarian nominee, former New Mexico governor Gary Johnson.

“When you vote for the Joker,” Miller promises, “you will know exactly what you will get: total and utter tyranny.”

Miller died Sunday after he and his wife, Amanda Miller, executed police officers Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo in a Las Vegas pizza parlor and then killed shopper Joseph Wilcos at a nearby Walmart, before turning their weapons on themselves.

In the video, Miller-as-Joker also rails against the National Defence Authorization Act, which among other things provided for indefinite military detention of suspected terrorists without trial, and praises the UN’s Arms Trade Treaty, claiming it “will take away all your guns.”

Finally, he rants about “FEMA concentration camps, and the New Order, vaccinating you with all these flu shots and hepatitis shots that give you little drops of mercury, which causes cancer and infirtility. It’s soo wicked.”

He concludes, “I want to blow up whole countries, whole nations. I want to make everyone submit to one world government governance, under my rule.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.