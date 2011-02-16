JEOPARDY ROUND TWO: The Supercomputer Destroys Human Competition

Photo: ap

After drawing with human Brad Rutter in round one of Jeopardy, IBM’s Watson supercomputer spanked the competition in round two. Almost as if it were learning.Watson finished with $35,734 in winnings. Rutter had $10,000. Ken Jennings had $4,800.



It would take a miracle for one of the humans to win in the final round tonight.

Some highlights from CNN:

Watson, represented on the set by a black, tablet-like avatar, got 13 questions right before one of his flesh-and-blood challengers (Jennings) answered correctly. The computer nailed answers on an impressive variety of topics, ranging from architecture to biological science to classical music to “Saturday Night Live.”

However, Watson bungled the night’s final question, about what city has its largest airport named for a World War II hero and a second airport named for a World War II battle.

It answered, “Toronto.” Jennings and Rutter, each a top “Jeopardy!” champ, both got the correct answer: Chicago.

