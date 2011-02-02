WATCH: Watson The Computer Dominates Human Competition On Jeopardy

Last night was round two of Man vs. Machine Jeopardy, and supercomputer Watson finished with $35,734 in winnings compared to Brad Rutter’s $10,000 and Ken Jennings‘ $4,800.



It was a new low for the human race, especially as yesterday’s round one match against Watson ended with a tie between Rutter and the computer — which left many of us thinking we still had a chance.

Not anymore. In a scene chillingly reminiscent of 2001: A Space Odyssey, Watson got 13 questions right in a row before anyone else answered.

Watch the computer dominate below.

