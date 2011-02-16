WATCH: Watson The Computer Makes Humiliating Mistake On Jeopardy

Last night’s much-anticipated Jeopardy showdown between computer and man ended in a tie between the computer “Watson” and Brad Rutter who both had $5000, and Ken Jennings who trailed behind at $2000.



For a while, Watson dominated over his sentient contestants. But for those of us who are on team Human Race, we were given this one moment to gloat over:

In the category “Name The Decade” when Alex Trebek said: “The first modern crossword is published and Oreo cookies are introduced,” Ken Jennings incorrectly responded “the 1920s?”

Following that, Watson chimed in with “What is the 1920s?”

“No,” scolded Trebek. “Ken said that!”

Then Rutter came in with the correct question: “What are the 19-teens?”

HA! None of us would have made that mistake, Watson. Very weak.

Video below. Watson’s gaffe comes in around the 2:30 mark.

