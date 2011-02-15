The First Round Of Man Vs. Machine On Jeopardy Ends In A Draw

Photo: ap

The most exciting artificial intelligence test since Kasparov vs. Deep Blue ended in a tie last night.IBM supercomputer Watson won $5,000 playing Jeopardy. Its competition, Jeopardy legends Brad Rutter and Ken Jennings ended the round with $5,000 and $2,000.



The second and third rounds will air tonight and tomorrow.

Here’s some tech details from the Globe:

Six other universities, including Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and the University of Texas, contributed to the Watson project.

The UMass contribution to Watson was information retrieval technology that helps the comput er in the very first steps it takes when it is challenged with a question, enabling it to look for and retrieve text that is most likely to contain accurate answers.

A team of researchers from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory contributed a system that comes nanoseconds later in the process, giving Watson the ability to break down individual questions into simple sub-questions, so that possible responses can be quickly collected and then fused back together to come up with an answer.

