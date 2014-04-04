Alex Trebek Has Incredibly Awkward Moment With 'Jeopardy!' Contestant Over Sweatshop Labour

A break in the gameplay on “Jeopardy!” for small talk among the contestants is usually a light-hearted affair, but it got really awkward for host Alex Trebek after one contestant told him about his upcoming documentary on sweatshop labour.

After some small talk with the two other contestants, Trebek turned to Tom Cavanaugh, asking him what he would do with the $US1 million at stake if he we were to win it all.

“You’re going to spend a lot of it on a documentary, what’s the documentary?” Trebek asked.

The documentary, Cavanaugh said, would be about sweatshop labour in the U.S. and around the world. He continued:

“So I went to Bangladesh about 10 years ago and toured a garment factory and I thought, ‘What if I saw a shirt that I was wearing being made by these people’? So it’s to try to put a face on who makes our clothes. Maybe you can find the names of the 8-year-olds who made your fancy suit there,

Alex. What? Was that a low blow? Was that a low blow?”

Both the audience and Trebek were rather shocked at that comment.

“Give him a shot,” Trebek told one of the other contestants.

