Check Out This Teen's Amazing Final Jeopardy Response Before Winning $75,000

Leonard Cooper of Little Rock, Arkansas won the Teen Jeopardy tournament edition last night, but not before taking a huge risk and going out with a zinger.



When faced with a Daily Double late in the show, Cooper decided to wager $18,000 of his $18,200 prize money. Host Alex Trebek even noted that it was “a gutsy move.”

The gamble paid off, though, and Cooper ended up with more than double the prize amount than his competitors.

So, with his victory all but ensured, Cooper decided to have some fun with his Final Jeopardy response.

Photo: Jeopardy/YouTube

The Final Jeopardy question was “On June 6, 1944 he said, “the eyes of the world are upon you.”

Cooper responded with “Who is some guy in Normandy? But I just won $75,000!” (The correct response is Dwight D. Eisenhower.)

Brilliant.

Watch Leonard Cooper’s victorious showing on Teen Jeopardy below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now Watch: We Tried To Fly A Drone And We Failed Miserably

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.