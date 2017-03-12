This is what 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek is really like

CULVER CITY, California — We recently had the opportunity to visit the set of “Jeopardy!” on a taping day and got to talk to the iconic host of the show, Alex Trebek.

Trebek allowed us to chronicle his entire daily routine, from his morning production meeting with the “Jeopardy!” staff, to sitting in the makeup chair, to the actual taping of the shows. Five episodes are filmed on each taping day, and there are approximately six taping days every month.

We got to interview Trebek in a few different settings, but we also got to record his interaction with the studio audience. During each commercial break, Trebek takes questions from the audience. It’s during these segments that you’ll get to see a side of the iconic host that you rarely see on the show itself.

