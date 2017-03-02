INSIDE 'JEOPARDY!' -- We spent a day on the set with Alex Trebek

CULVER CITY, California — We recently spent a day on the set of the iconic game show “Jeopardy!.” Alex Trebek joined the show as its host in 1984. Trebek and his staff invited Business Insider to be a fly on the wall during one of the show’s production days.

“Jeopardy!” is filmed on a soundstage at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, Ca. According to the 76-year-old Trebek, the show is a “well-oiled machine,” staffed with loyal writers, producers, researchers, and stage crew members — many of whom have remained on the show for decades.

Here’s a snapshot of how the show is produced: five episodes are taped per day, two days per week, three weeks per month. Trebek reportedly earns an annual salary of $US10 million, but a representative from “Jeopardy!” would not confirm this amount.

