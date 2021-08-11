Search

‘Jeopardy!’ has found its 2 new hosts. Here are all the celebrities who guest-hosted the show this season.

Talia Lakritz
Jeopardy celebrity guest hosts
From left to right: Mayim Bialik, LeVar Burton, and Anderson Cooper. Bialik was named one of the two new ‘Jeopardy!’ hosts. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, David Livingston/Getty Images, Kris Connor/Getty Images
  • “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek died of pancreatic cancer in November.
  • Celebrities such as Aaron Rodgers, LeVar Burton, and Katie Couric took turns hosting this season.
  • Executive producer Mike Richards will be the new regular host, and actress Mayim Bialik will host primetime specials and spinoff series.
Legendary “Jeopardy!” player Ken Jennings served as the first guest host of the season from January 4 to February 19, 2021.
Ken jennings jeopardy
Ken Jennings. Getty/Handout
Jennings won 74 straight games in 2004, setting the record for the show’s longest winning streak. He returned for the Greatest of All Time tournament in 2020 and won that, too. He now works on “Jeopardy!” as a segment producer.
Mike Richards, executive producer of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune,” was the season’s second guest host, and he will serve as the new permanent host.
Mike richards producer
Mike Richards. Neil Jacobs/CBS via Getty Images
Richards, who hosted the quiz show from February 22 to March 5, worked as the executive producer of “The Price Is Right” and “Let’s Make A Deal” for almost 10 years before joining “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” last year. He has won three Daytime Emmy awards.

After Variety broke the news that he was in “advanced negotiations” to become a permanent host, a report from The Daily Beast detailed how Richards had been accused of harassment and discrimination during his decade-long stint as a producer on “The Price is Right.”

In response to that report, Richards sent an internal memo to the “Jeopardy!” staff.

“These were allegations made in employment disputes against the show,” he wrote in the memo. “I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on ‘The Price Is Right.'”

Katie Couric was the first guest host outside the “Jeopardy!” production team and the first woman ever to guest host the show.
Katie couric hosting jeopardy
Katie Couric. NBC
Couric, who hosted from March 8 to 19, said that while she wouldn’t be interested in hosting “Jeopardy!” full-time if offered the job, she told Poynter in March that she enjoyed her time on the show.

“It was a lot of fun, but it was a very tough job,” she said. “And I said to many of my friends who complimented me: Thank God for post-production.”

Dr. Mehmet Oz guest hosted from March 22 to April 2, but many former competitors weren’t happy about it.
Mehmet Oz speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills
Dr. Mehmet Oz. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Over 500 former competitors signed a petition calling for the network to remove Dr. Oz as a guest host, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Dr. Oz stands in opposition to everything that Jeopardy! stands for,” the letter read. “Jeopardy! is a show that values facts and knowledge. Throughout his nearly two decades on television he has used his authority as a doctor to push harmful ideas onto the American public, in stark contrast with his oath to first do no harm.”

As Insider previously reported, Oz has shared a number of false or misleading claims in the past, including that hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug once touted by former President Donald Trump, could be effective at treating COVID-19, even though it is not.

Green Bay Packers quarterback and “Celebrity Jeopardy!” champion Aaron Rodgers hosted from April 5 to April 16. He said becoming the permanent host would be a “dream job.”
Aaron rodgers jeopardy host 2
Aaron Rodgers. via ‘Jeopardy!’/ABC
In April, he told The Ringer’s Claire McNear that he believed he could manage the job while still playing football.

“I don’t think I’d need to give up football to do it,” Rodgers said. “They film 46 days a year. I worked 178 this year in Green Bay … I feel like I could fit 46 into that 178 and make it work. It would be a dream job for sure, and I’m not shy at all about saying I want the job. That’s how I went into it. I want an opportunity to be in the mix.”

A regular in the “Jeopardy!” Power Players Tournament, Anderson Cooper hosted from April 19 to 30.
Anderson cooper jeopardy
Anderson Cooper. Kris Connor/Getty Images
Cooper shared a photo on Instagram of his son Wyatt watching him on “Jeopardy!” and calling the hosting gig “a dream come true.”
“60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker hosted from May 3 to 14.
Bill whitaker
Bill Whitaker. CBS via Getty Images
Whitaker has been a correspondent at “60 Minutes” since 2014.
Buzzy Cohen, a former “Jeopardy!” champion himself, hosted the Tournament of Champions from May 17 to 28.
Buzzy cohen jeopardy
Buzzy Cohen. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
Cohen won $164,603 over nine games in 2016 and won the Tournament of Champions in 2017. Alex Trebek nicknamed him “Mr. Personality.”
Actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik hosted “Jeopardy!” from May 31 to June 11. She will serve as one of its new hosts.
Mayim Bialik
Mayiim Bialik. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Bialik will host primetime and spin-off specials such as the teachers’ and college tournaments. She may have one of her kids (and TikTok) to partially thank for the gig.

“My 15-year-old heard on the TikTok universe that people were saying, ‘That girl from “Big Bang Theory” should do it,'” Bialik told Insider while promoting a partnership with Neuriva when asked how her guest-hosting duties came about on the game show.

She continued: “I don’t know if it was my 15-year old and having to email my agent that did it or if it was something that was already in the works, but I’m super excited and honored, especially as a woman and as a woman in science to be able to present in this way in 10 snazzy blazers.”

“Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie took over the hosting gig from June 14 to 25.
Savannah guthrie
Savannah Guthrie. NBC/Getty
Guthrie has won two Daytime Emmys for her work on “Today” and hosting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Dr. Sanjay Gupta hosted from June 28 to July 9.
Sanjay Gupta
Sanjay Gupta. Business Insider Video
Gupta serves as CNN’s chief medical correspondent and an associate professor of neurosurgery at Emory University.

“I used to watch @Jeopardy with my parents and now with my own kids,” Gupta wrote on Twitter. “The thing is: there is just something so beautiful and reassuring about facts, simple straightforward facts. I cherish that. An honor to be an upcoming guest host, but seriously miss the great Alex Trebek.”

George Stephanopoulos, co-anchor of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” hosted from July 12 to 16.
George Stephanopoulos
George Stephanopoulos. Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty Images
Stephanopoulos has been with “Good Morning America” since 2007.
Another “Good Morning America” anchor, Robin Roberts, guest-hosted from July 19 to 23.
Robin Roberts
Robin Roberts. Robin Marchant/Getty
Roberts was the first Black woman to host “Jeopardy!”
Over 260,000 fans signed a petition to make LeVar Burton the new host of “Jeopardy!” – he landed a guest-host spot from July 26 to 30.
Levar burton
LeVar Burton. David Livingston/Getty Images
Burton, known for playing engineer Geordi La Forge on “Star Trek: the Next Generation,” also hosted 21 seasons of the educational children’s show “Reading Rainbow.”

“THANK YOU… to all y’all for your passionate support!” Burton tweeted. “I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time.”

After reports that Richards was in negotiations to be the new host, Burton tweeted, “I have said many times over these past weeks that no matter the outcome, I’ve won. The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible! If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure.”

A “Celebrity Jeopardy!” champion, CNBC’s David Faber hosted from August 2 to 6.
David faber
David Faber. Charles Sykes/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Faber is the co-host of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.”
From August 9 to 13, Fox sportscaster Joe Buck will finish out season 37 of “Jeopardy!”
Joe Buck
Joe Buck. AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth
Buck is known for his coverage of the NFL and MLB, and he has served as the play-by-play announcer for the World Series for the past 20 years.