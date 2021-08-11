‘Jeopardy!’ has found its 2 new hosts. Here are all the celebrities who guest-hosted the show this season.

Mike Richards, executive producer of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune,” was the season’s second guest host, and he will serve as the new permanent host.

Richards, who hosted the quiz show from February 22 to March 5, worked as the executive producer of “The Price Is Right” and “Let’s Make A Deal” for almost 10 years before joining “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” last year. He has won three Daytime Emmy awards.

After Variety broke the news that he was in “advanced negotiations” to become a permanent host, a report from The Daily Beast detailed how Richards had been accused of harassment and discrimination during his decade-long stint as a producer on “The Price is Right.”

In response to that report, Richards sent an internal memo to the “Jeopardy!” staff.

“These were allegations made in employment disputes against the show,” he wrote in the memo. “I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on ‘The Price Is Right.'”