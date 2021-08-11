‘Jeopardy!’ has found its 2 new hosts. Here are all the celebrities who guest-hosted the show this season.

- “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek died of pancreatic cancer in November.
- Celebrities such as Aaron Rodgers, LeVar Burton, and Katie Couric took turns hosting this season.
- Executive producer Mike Richards will be the new regular host, and actress Mayim Bialik will host primetime specials and spinoff series.
After Variety broke the news that he was in “advanced negotiations” to become a permanent host, a report from The Daily Beast detailed how Richards had been accused of harassment and discrimination during his decade-long stint as a producer on “The Price is Right.”
In response to that report, Richards sent an internal memo to the “Jeopardy!” staff.
“These were allegations made in employment disputes against the show,” he wrote in the memo. “I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on ‘The Price Is Right.'”
“It was a lot of fun, but it was a very tough job,” she said. “And I said to many of my friends who complimented me: Thank God for post-production.”
“Dr. Oz stands in opposition to everything that Jeopardy! stands for,” the letter read. “Jeopardy! is a show that values facts and knowledge. Throughout his nearly two decades on television he has used his authority as a doctor to push harmful ideas onto the American public, in stark contrast with his oath to first do no harm.”
As Insider previously reported, Oz has shared a number of false or misleading claims in the past, including that hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug once touted by former President Donald Trump, could be effective at treating COVID-19, even though it is not.
“I don’t think I’d need to give up football to do it,” Rodgers said. “They film 46 days a year. I worked 178 this year in Green Bay … I feel like I could fit 46 into that 178 and make it work. It would be a dream job for sure, and I’m not shy at all about saying I want the job. That’s how I went into it. I want an opportunity to be in the mix.”
“My 15-year-old heard on the TikTok universe that people were saying, ‘That girl from “Big Bang Theory” should do it,'” Bialik told Insider while promoting a partnership with Neuriva when asked how her guest-hosting duties came about on the game show.
She continued: “I don’t know if it was my 15-year old and having to email my agent that did it or if it was something that was already in the works, but I’m super excited and honored, especially as a woman and as a woman in science to be able to present in this way in 10 snazzy blazers.”
“I used to watch @Jeopardy with my parents and now with my own kids,” Gupta wrote on Twitter. “The thing is: there is just something so beautiful and reassuring about facts, simple straightforward facts. I cherish that. An honor to be an upcoming guest host, but seriously miss the great Alex Trebek.”
“THANK YOU… to all y’all for your passionate support!” Burton tweeted. “I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time.”
After reports that Richards was in negotiations to be the new host, Burton tweeted, “I have said many times over these past weeks that no matter the outcome, I’ve won. The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible! If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure.”