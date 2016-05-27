This 'Jeopardy' champion can't stop taunting host Alex Trebek

Jeopardy/YouTube You would also look this happy if you won $133,402 in seven days.

“Jeopardy!” was in need of another Ken Jennings (he

holds the record for the show’s longest winning streak), and they might have found it in Buzzy Cohen.

Cohen has won $133,402 over the course of just seven days. That makes him the show’s current champion. But instead of quietly continuing down the path of victory, Cohen has decided to have some fun with his hot streak.

Cohen has been trolling host Alex Trebek during Final Jeopardy, the part of the show in which contestants write down their answers to a tricky final question, and wager a certain amount of their money.

Cohen has been playing Final Jeopardy with answers like this:

Jeopardy/YouTube ‘Jeopardy!’ champion Buzzy Cohen is having some fun with his winning streak.

In this case, Cohen wagered $0, meaning that he neither lost nor gained any money. That is the kind of fun you can have when you already have over $130,000 in the bank. Even Trebek — who is known for his serious demeanour — has been loosening up and getting in on the fun with Cohen.

It feels like the real life version of the “Jeopardy!” parodies “Saturday Night Live” used to air, in which Will Ferrell played

a Trebek that was constantly dealing with an annoying Sean Connery (Darrell Hammond):

NBC Sean Connery (Darrell Hammond) was constantly getting on Alex Trebek’s (Will Ferrell) nerves.

Cohen remains a “Jeopardy!” champion, but it doesn’t seem like he’ll be getting on Trebek’s nerves anytime soon.

Watch some of their fun rapport here:

