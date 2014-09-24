'Jeopardy!' Champ Ken Jennings Under Fire For Insensitive Wheelchair Tweet

“Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings’ 176,000 Twitter followers may be accustomed to his sometimes smart, sometimes snarky tweets — but all of Twitter was up in arms after the 40-year-old game show legend madea really insensitive remark on Monday:

Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair.

— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) September 22, 2014

The internet was quick to respond, bashing Jennings for the comment:

The TV personality and author didn’t delete or apologise for his tweet, but when someone wrote, “Probably your best,” Jennings replied, “The Internet does not agree.”

We could find few others defending Jennings:

Jennings holds the record for the longest winning streak on “Jeopardy!” and as being the second highest-earning contestant in American game show history.

In 2004, Jennings won 74 consecutive “Jeopardy!” games. His total earnings on the game show are $2.5 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.