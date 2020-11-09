'Jeopardy!' fans are remembering Alex Trebek and his most heartwarming moments from the game show

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has died at the age of 80, the show confirmed on Sunday.

The Emmy-winning TV host announced he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March 2019.

On Sunday, fans and former “Jeopardy!” contestants honoured Trebek by sharing uplifting moments from the host’s time on the show.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has died at the age of 80.

The Emmy-winning TV host announced he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March 2019.

The game show confirmed Trebek’s death in a tweet on Sunday that said he “passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends.”

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

Episodes of “Jeopardy!” hosted by Trebek will air through December 25, Sony Pictures Entertainment confirmed to Variety on Sunday. Sony also told Variety that the show would not immediately address plans to pick a successor to Trebek.

In honour of Trebek and his 36 years hosting the series, former contestants and fans of the game show took to Twitter to recirculate many of the TV icon’s uplifting and entertaining “Jeopardy!” moments.

In a recently aired episode, a ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant told Trebek about his impact on him

In an episode of “Jeopardy!” that aired on Thursday, the segment’s winner, contestant Burt Thakur, had an emotional exchange with Trebek after the show.

“Any family members back home cheering you on?” Trebek asked.

“You know, here’s a true story,” Thakur told Trebek. “I grew up, I learned English because of you. And so, my grandfather, who raised me â€” I’m gonna get tears right now â€” I used to sit on his lap and watch you every day, so it’s a pretty special moment for me.”

Alex's impact is immeasurable. Thank you for sharing, Burt! pic.twitter.com/XgGGwJ8GlH — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 6, 2020

Thakur wrote on Twitter that he was “grateful to have competed.”

I am incredibly grateful to have competed. Thank you @Jeopardy ❤️ Burt — Burt Thakur (@albertthakur) November 6, 2020

Another resurfaced clip shows a contestant who made Trebek tear up with his ‘Final Jeopardy’ response

In November 2019, contestant Dhruv Gaur, who was competing in the show’s Tournament of Champions, wrote a message of support to Trebek after the host announced his pancreatic cancer diagnosis that March.

For his response to a “Final Jeopardy” question, Gaur wrote: “What is: We love you, Alex!”

When Gaur’s note appeared on screen, Trebek read it aloud before getting choked up.

“That’s very kind, thank you,” Trebek said in the emotional moment.

On Sunday, several users reshared the clip on Twitter in memory of Trebek.

man, that "we love you, Alex" clip just blindsided me all over again. — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) November 8, 2020

What is “We love you Alex Trebek” ???? pic.twitter.com/XhJTJTLDo3 — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) November 8, 2020

On Sunday, Gaur wrote that he was “lost for words” in regard to Trebek’s death.

“I’m full of gratitude for the joy Alex brought to homes like mine every night,” Gaur wrote on Twitter. “I feel lucky for the few episodes I got to share this show with him.”

Lost for words.

I'm full of gratitude for the joy Alex brought to homes like mine every night. I feel lucky for the few episodes I got to share this show with him. Even more lucky to share with him how much he meant to all of us. #WeLoveYouAlex https://t.co/Z3bJMe1knZ — dhruv (@dhruvg_) November 8, 2020

People are also sharing moments that highlight Trebek’s sense of humour

A clip from a “Jeopardy!” episode that aired in 2016 was shared widely on Twitter as people remembered Trebek.

In the video, contestant Susan Cole told Trebek that she was a fan of music known as “Nerdcore hip hop,” and her explanation of the genre and the people who listen to it elicited a memorable response from Trebek.

“It’s people who identify as nerdy rapping about the things they love â€” video games, science fiction, having a hard time meeting romantic partners,” Cole said.

“Losers, in other words,” Trebek said in the clip.

RIP Alex Trebek. Simply the best. pic.twitter.com/hMt3w6b3rM — aaron blitzstein (@BlitznBeans) November 8, 2020

Some Twitter users reshared clips where Trebek had expertly carried a tune or rapped lyrics on the game show. In one episode, Trebek demonstrated his musical talent in a category of questions called “Let’s rap, kids.”

Alex Trebek was a whole rapper pic.twitter.com/0D1EcnPaAX — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 8, 2020

Other fans recalled that in March, Trebek lifted spirits when he recited the lyrics of Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts,” including the beats “Bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay.”

Alex Trebek singing Lizzo is actually exactly what we needed today pic.twitter.com/DdkbxcBegt — Rebecca Rubin (@rebeccaarubin) March 26, 2020

Singer Charlie Puth reshared a video of Trebek singing the lyrics of Puth’s song “Attention” on “Jeopardy!”

The artist tweeted: “The soundtrack of my life was hearing his voice every night at 7pm.”

My heart is heavy hearing of Alex Trebek’s passing. The soundtrack of my life was hearing his voice every night at 7pm. There will never be a host quite like him ever again. God bless him and his family. And may his legacy forever live on. (Insert final Jeopardy music here.) pic.twitter.com/Qz61Bkamet — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) November 8, 2020

“Jeopardy!” fans shared a variety of moments that showcase Trebek’s personality and sense of humour â€” including his witty reactions to contestants’ answers.

One of my favorite moments ever on Jeopardy #RIPAlexTrebek pic.twitter.com/TnXJmohibU — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 8, 2020

I couldn’t believe that if I ever got to be on jeopardy I could literally make Alex Trebek say whatever I wanted during Final Jeopardy. Rest In Peace to one of the coolest, lowkey funniest people ever and truly a favorite person of mine. No longer in pain ???? pic.twitter.com/TJw3mziV22 — steph (@schnephanie) November 8, 2020

Ken Jennings, who holds the record for the longest winning streak on “Jeopardy!” after winning 74 times, also paid tribute to Trebek on Sunday and acknowledged that the game show’s “family” included millions of people.

“Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did,” Jennings wrote. “He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him.”

Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him. pic.twitter.com/CdHCcbqmp2 — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 8, 2020

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.