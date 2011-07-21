The Toughest Cyclist Ever Talks About His Tire Exploding Like It’s Nothing

This is a year old, but it’s hilarious enough that we’re going to share it with you anyway.



Despite carrying numerous bloody gashes on his arms and legs after his front tire blew up during the Tour de France, German cyclist Jens Voigt is calm, cool, and collected during this interview with TV2 Denmark.

One of the highlights: “I’m still alive, it’s better than last year. Last year at this time of the race, I was in hospital already.”

