Mets pitcher permanently suspended after failing 3 performance-enhancing drug tests in 10 months

New York Mets reliever Jenrry Mejía has been suspended permanently from the MLB after testing positive for performance enhancing drugs for the third time since April, MLB.com’s Rich MacLeod first reported.

Last year, Mejía received an 80-game suspension in April for testing positive for stanozolol. In July, Major League Baseball announced that he had failed a test for stanozolol and Boldenone. That failed test resulted in a 162-game suspension.

Mejía’s third failed drug test will result in a permanent suspension.

The Mets released a statement following the news:

Mets statement re: Mejia pic.twitter.com/1taaR817bj

— Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) February 12, 2016

