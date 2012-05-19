Jenny McCarthy Will Pose In Playboy In honour Of Her 40th Birthday—Here's Today's Buzz

- PlayboyFor the first time in 20 years, Jenny McCarthy will pose nude for Playboy’s July/August issue in honour of her 40th birthday.
- In the wake of John Travolta’s massage-gate, the actor has released this bizarre Mother’s Day tribute video for his wife, Kelly Preston.
- Snooki shows off her baby bump—and she’s still as Jerseylicious as ever.
- Taylor Swift donates $4 million to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville to fund what else but the Taylor Swift Education centre.
- Wayne Newton sued after plans to turn his Las Vegas estate into a celebrity museum have shifted into an ugly legal battle citing mismanagement, animal abuse and sexual harassment.
- Our favourite “New Girl” star Schmidt (aka Max Greenfield) is guest editor of this week’s instalment of Gwyneth Paltrow’s newsletter, GOOP.
- He’s a rapper! He’s a fashion designer! And now he’s a filmmmaker. Kanye West is debuting a short film, “Cruel Summer,” at the Cannes Festival on Wednesday.
- After Comcast’s purchase of NBCUniversal last year, the company is selling off most of A&E Networks.
- LeAnn Rimes shows off her shooting skills at a gun range. The photos and video come after her husband’s ex-wife said she once wanted to kill the country crooner.
