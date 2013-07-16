17 Things Jenny McCarthy Has Actually Said

As the newest co-host on “The View,” Jenny McCarthy will soon have a daily, nationally televised platform to share her own, often controversial views with the ABC talk show’s 3.3 million viewers.



The outspoken comedian/actress/author/Autism advocate/Playboy bunny/talk show host has never been shy about sharing her opinions, and most famously she believes there is a link between vaccines and autism, an opinion that’s near-universally regarded as dangerous.

Here are some of McCarthy’s most controversial statements you will likely be hearing more about on “The View” come September 9.

McCarthy says she has “healed” her son of Autism:

She explained on CNN:

“Without a doubt in my mind, I believe that vaccinations triggered Evan’s autism.”

“Following bio-medical treatment — which is basically changing the diet, giving vitamins and supplements and detoxing the body from metals or candida — and he recovered. And teh reason the medical community has such a hard time with this is because we are treating and healing a vaccine injury … this is truly a revolution.”

“People are also dying from vaccinations. Evan, my son, died in front of me for two minutes. You ask any mother in the autism community if we’ll take the flu, the measles, over autism and day of the week. I think they need to wake up and stop hurting our kids.”

“The reason why [the medical community] is reluctant to talk about it is because there’s such a huge business in pharmaceuticals.”

“I look at autism like a bus accident, and you don’t become cured from a bus accident, but you can recover.” — She said in a Time magazine profile, “The Autism Debate: Who’s Afraid of Jenny McCarthy?”

On Sex:

“I’m very very good at it. I will actually research on how to make sex more interesting and better, whether that’s positions and I’m cartwheeling on that… talking dirty,” she told Howard Stern.

“I can’t even begin to tell you how many casting couches I was attacked on. Not just by casting people, but by stars. And when I wouldn’t give them my number, they’d say, “Who the hell do you think you are? You will never make it in this town. I’ll make sure of it,” she told TV Guide in 1996.

She spilled all to “Access Hollywood“:

“I’ve noticed, now being 37, I’m much more horny than I was in my 20s,” adding “I’m about a 9.8” on a 1-10 scale.

“Size definitely helps, but the thing is, you don’t need big,” she said. “Average is awesome. Standard issue is awesome!”

No I don’t have a sex tape and I’m kind of upset that I don’t. You know why? ‘Cause I’m really good,”

“My [dream] night with Brad Pitt in the book is one of the best nights ever,” she said. “He’s just as hot as you think he is; his butt is beautiful and he can pee like a race horse. That’s all I can tell you ’cause Angelina might be mad.”

On appearing on the cover of Playboy:

“I figured [I’d do it] one more time before everything really falls apart. Why not? And [my son] Evan’s tuition was really expensive this year,” she told the “Today” show.

McCarthy told Oprah that the Playboy people were surprised when she first took off her undies because she supposedly had the hairiest nether region they’d ever seen.

On Relationships:

“I am a little bit of a dirty bird sometimes … I am a serial dater,” she said on the “Today” show.

She memorably went on Oprah and talked about breaking up with Jim Carrey after five years because it “wasn’t fun anymore,” explaining “When it’s not fun anymore, you need to start investigating and do an inquiry into the relationship.”

McCarthy is currently dating Donnie Wahlberg after he appeared on her Vh1 talk show and asked him “Do you talk dirty when you’re having sex?” He admitted, “I do,” and the rest is history.

