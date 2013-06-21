'Mostly-Vegan' Actress Stars In Carl's Jr.'s Sexy Chicken Salad Ad

Carl’s Jr. has extended its almost not-suitable-for-work, sexy burger commercials to the salad eating demographic.



The commercial is called “Forget You’re Eating Salad,” and it begs the question: did it make its star Jenny McCarthy — who’s joining Kate Upton and Heidi Klum in the Carl’s Jr. ad eye candy hall of fame — forget that she was eating chicken?

In 2009, McCarthy made a big announcement that she had decided to go vegan, but she is now the face of Carl’s Jr.’s cranberry apple walnut grilled chicken salad.

Although she admitted to drinking milkshakes in the February 2013 issue of Shape magazine, which would be a no-no to a strictly vegan diet, she is still seen as an icon in the vegan community.

TwitterShe’s featured as a vegan celebrity. This tweet appeared less than a month ago:

Kayla Lostica from 72andSunny, the agency that created the spot, told BI in an email that, “Jenny does practice a mostly-vegan diet, but isn’t too strict about it. I guess the grilled chicken was too good for her to resist!”

In a behind-the-scenes video of the commercial, McCarthy explained why she chose to represent the dish.

“What seals the deal for me is having the different textures in my salad,” McCarthy said. “The crunch of the nut, and the sugary of the fruit, and the little juices of the apple that spices it up.”

Although there’s no talk of the chicken there, 72andSunny creative director Mick DiMaria assured viewers that she loves all the ingredients.

“She digs that fork in grabs almost all 10 ingredients in almost one bite,” DiMaria said.

McCarthy ends up liking the salad so much, that she ends up eating it with her hands.

“They said I ate the most that anyone has ever eaten,” McCarthy said.

See the behind-the-scenes look at the ad below:

The full version of the spot will air June 21.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.