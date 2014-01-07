Jenny McCarthy Slams 'Irresponsible' Rumour Her Son Was Misdiagnosed With Autism

Kevin Winter/Getty Jenny McCarthy with her 11-year-old son, Evan, who was diagnosed with autism in 2005.

“The View” co-host Jenny McCarthy is fighting back after a Radar article, which has since been removed, falsely quoted her as saying that her 11-year-old son, Evan, had been misdiagnosed with autism in 2005.

McCarthy, who has been an outspoken anti-vaccine campaigner after believing it led her son to become autistic, tweeted on Saturday slamming the report.

The 41-year-old mum calls the article “blatantly inaccurate and completely ridiculous” and says she is “taking every legal measure necessary to set this straight.”

Read her complete statement below:

Stories circulating online, claiming that I said my son Evan may not have autism after all, are blatantly inaccurate and completely ridiculous. Evan was diagnosed with autism by the Autism Evaluation Clinic at the UCLA Neuropsychiatric Hospital and was confirmed by the State of California (through their Regional Center). The implication that I have changed my position, that my child was not initially diagnosed with autism (and instead may suffer from Landau-Kleffner Syndrome), is both irresponsible and inaccurate. These stories cite a “new” Time Magazine interview with me, which was actually published in 2010, that never contained any such statements by me. Continued misrepresentations, such as these, only serve to open wounds of the many families who are courageously dealing with this disorder. Please know that I am taking every legal measure necessary to set this straight.

In a February 2010 interview with Time, McCarthy said her son, then 7, was improving developmentally. “Evan couldn’t talk — now he talks. Evan couldn’t make eye contact — now he makes eye contact. Evan was antisocial — now he makes friends. It was amazing to watch, over the course of doing this, how certain therapies work for certain kids and they completely don’t work for others.”

