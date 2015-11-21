Jenny McCarthy thinks she should have been told about Charlie Sheen's HIV status

Getty Images Jenny McCarthy appeared alongside Charlie Sheen on ‘Two and a Half Men.’

Earlier this week, actor Charlie Sheen announced he has been HIV-positive for four years. His former

Two and a Half Men

co-star Jenny McCarthy was critical of his lack of disclosure on her SiriusXM radio show “

Dirty, Sexy, Funny”.

Even though Sheen reportedly didn’t contract HIV until after he left the show, McCarthy thinks she should have been informed. “I look back and I’m like, ‘OK, that would have been some valuable information,'” she said. “Look how many people have played his love interest on the show. I mean, not that you can obviously get it through kissing, but still, that’s a big deal.”

“If I have to be upfront about a herpe, how could you not be upfront about HIV?” McCarthy continued.

After receiving criticism for her stance, McCarthy went on Twitter to elaborate, saying there is a “double standard” about disclosure in the industry.

Expanding on my Charlie Sheen actor/actress disclosure statement….. pic.twitter.com/DGlvLdXHc8

— Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) November 19, 2015

