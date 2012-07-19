Jenny McCarthy Is Moving To Chicago To Be Closer To Her Bears Boyfriend Brian Urlacher—Here's Today's Buzz

- GettyJenny McCarthy and her young son Evan are packing up their home in Los Angeles and moving to her hometown of Chicago to be closer to her Chicago Bears linebacker boyfriend, Brian Urlacher. While the couple have been quietly dating since April, a rep for McCarthy told Page Six, “Jenny is not moving in with Brian, but she is relocating with her son to the Chicago area for the foreseeable future.”
- Halle Berry was rushed to Cedars Sinai hospital in Los Angeles Tuesday after the actress reportedly fell and hit her head on concrete ground while filming on set of her new movie “The Hive.” Berry checked out healthy and will resume shooting as planned.
- Jada Pinkett Smith testified before Congress Tuesday to draw attention to human trafficking and forced labour around the world. Wearing a shirt that said “Free Slaves,” the actress told the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, “This old monster is still with us. This is an ugly, and too often invisible, problem.”
- Jeremy Renner is replacing Christian Bale in director David O. Russell’s “American Bullshit,” about a prolonged seventies and eighties FBI sting called Abscam.
- Looks like Kelly Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos is out of the running as co-host on “Live!” as the actor just signed on to join the cast of FX’s “American Horror Story,” playing Spivey, a patient admitted to an institution for the criminally insane in the 1960s.
- Watch Robert Downey Jr. dance his way onto an “Iron Man 3” panel at Comic-Con 2012.
- Tom Cruise paraded Suri around NYC yesterday. Watch the paparazzi frenzy as the actor takes his daughter from the Greenwich Hotel to gymnastics class at Chelsea Piers.
