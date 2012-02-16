Jenny McCarthy Has Been Singled Out To Host New Talk Show

Jenny McCarthy is returning to TV with her own show this fall. The actress and former host of MTV’s ’90s series “Singled Out” is getting her own self-titled show on VH1.



According to the music channel, the show will “celebrate as well as skewer everyone and everything in pop culture, news, fashion, TV, movies and the web.”

Jeff Olde, VH1’s executive vice president of original programming and production released the following statement:

“Our viewers connect with smart, funny, and outspoken women and Jenny certainly represents all of those elements wrapped up in a style that makes people smile.”

McCarthy‘s talk show set to air this summer/fall among an already bloated schedule featuring Jeff Probst, Ricki Lake, Katie Couric and Steve Harvey.

