Jenny McCarthy Gets 'Dirty, Sexy, Funny' SiriusXM Radio Show

After announcing last week that she is leaving “The View” after just one tumultuous season as co-host, Jenny McCarthy has already landed her next gig.

McCarthy, 41, will be joining SiriusXM to host a weekly satellite radio show, titled “Dirty, Sexy, Funny with Jenny McCarthy,” where she will take on topics such as parenting, sex, dating, and marriage.

Airing Wednesdays starting July 16, the show will feature guests such as Chelsea Handler, Perez Hilton, McCarthy’s fiancé Donnie Wahlberg, along with “many others” yet to be named.

“It’s no secret that I love to talk. I’m excited to do it on SiriusXM without having to interrupt anyone or keep things clean. You can bet your sweet arse this show will live up to its title,” McCarthy said in a statement Monday.

