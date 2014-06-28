Jenny McCarthy And Sherri Shepherd Are Out At 'The View'

A major shakeup went on at “The View” Thursday.

First, co-host Sherri Shepherd announced she was leaving the show after seven years, saying, “I look forward to the business opportunities that lay ahead for me and I am incredibly grateful to my View family and my fans.”

But many are claiming the real reason behind Shepherd’s departure was that ABC and the TV star could not reach a new contract deal after protracted negotiations. Shepherd is also in the midst of a very messy divorce.

Shortly after Shepherd’s announcement, co-host of just one season, Jenny McCarthy, tweeted: “If Sherri goes… I go too. #sisters.”

McCarthy, who was reportedly walking on thin ice on the show already, later explained:

My View will be changing too. As will with many hard working folks. Thanks to everyone at the show for your dedication and an amazing year.

— Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) June 27, 2014

McCarthy’s fiancé, Donnie Wahlberg, chimed in:

My View isn’t changing. Standing by my baby’s side all the way! Love you Jenny! You too Sherri! #sisters

— Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) June 27, 2014

While Shepherd later Instagrammed:

“Mr @DonnieWahlberg always takes care of his ladies @jennyannmccarthy & me! To be continued… ;O)”

Shepherd and McCarthy are both expected to finish out the show’s current season, which wraps the first week of August.

“The View” is heading into its 18th season this fall, but there may be even more shakeups on both sides of the camera to come, reports Variety.

