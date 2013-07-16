Jenny McCarthy Confirmed As New Co-Host Of 'The View'

Former Playmate Jenny McCarthy joins ‘The View’ as Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Joy Behar depart the ABC talk show.

After Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s exit last week and Joy Behar set to depart next month, Jenny McCarthy has officially been named the newest co-host on ABC’s “The View.”



The actress/comedian/author/Autism activist has made 17 previous appearances on the show, including eight as a guest co-host.

“Jenny brings us intelligence as well as warmth and humour,” Walters said in a statement. “She can be serious and outrageous. She has connected with our audience and offers a fresh point of view. Jenny will be a great addition to the show as we usher in an exciting new chapter for The View.”

“I’m beyond thrilled … I look forward to helping make hot topics a little bit hotter, and showing my mum that my interrupting skills have finally paid off,” McCarthy added in a statement.

The 40-year-old former Playboy Playmate also thanked VH1 for allowing her to take the job, as she was under contract for her new late-night talk show, “The Jenny McCarthy Show,” which has been fledgling in the ratings.

“View” co-host Sherri Shepherd more than hinted at the news last week, telling TMZ cameras “Jenny McCarthy is fearless, she’s amazing, she’ll cause some stuff, so I’m excited about her.”

McCarthy will join the 17th season of “The View” which begins Sept. 9.

