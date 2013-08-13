Jenny Craig Is Getting Rid Of Celebrity Spokespeople -- And It's All Because Of Jennifer Hudson

YouTube Screengrab Jennifer Hudson is great … in a Weight Watchers ad.

Jenny Craig has had it with celebrity endorsements.

And if your gut reaction is, ” But why? I loved Jennifer Hudson’s commercials,” then you’re a part of the problem.

Ad Age reports that new CMO Leesa Eichberger was bombarded with Jennifer Hudson praise, which is problematic considering that the recently svelte singer is actually a Weight Watchers spokesperson. Jenny Craig had Mariah Carey.

Weight Watchers had the memorable Charles Barkley in a dress ad. Jenny Craig had Jason Alexander. Weight Watchers: Jessica Simpson. Jenny Craig: Valerie Bertinelli. The names just weren’t sticking for Craig.

So Eichberger has decided to ditch the celebrity-laden “same clichéd path that is out there ” in favour of an animated campaign that talks about food options, flexible plans, and one-on-one support. “It’s a change for the category, to actually say what we do,” she told Ad Age.

But is the new direction more memorable? Havas created the new 30-second spot below. The shop is a part of Jenny Craig’s full creative review.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

While deviating from the path can be a good and rewarding thing for a brand, this ad doesn’t really do much to stand out and shine.

Just in case, Eichenberg said that Bertinelli is still on contract.

