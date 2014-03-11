Comedy Club Kicks Female Comedian Off The Schedule Because There Were 'Too Many Women'

Saturday was International Women’s Day, but it seems a comedy club in London didn’t get the memo.

Actually, what they did to comedian Jenny Collier is a bad move for any day of the week.

Collier, who was slated to perform at Hemingways Of Haslemere in the U.K. this May received an email from the management on Friday night.

“The venue have decided that they don’t want too many women on the bill,” it read. “Unfortunately we need to take you out of this one.”

Collier tweeted the screenshot of the email:

— Jenny Collier (@Jenjencollier) March 7, 2014

Since Collier sent the tweet, it has been retweeted almost 6,000 times.

A blogger that goes by the name of Red Mister did some research and found that Hemingways Of Haslemere, if it is indeed the one referred to in the email, is booked by national comedy chain Mirth Control.

Red Mister writes:

It is an unwritten rule (until Friday’s email placed it firmly in black & white) within the comedy industry that a club, unless specifically targeted at the female, LGBT or leftfield market, will generally only host one female comic on any particular night, usually sandwiched in the middle of the show between their male counterparts.

“It appears for all it’s leftist acts and it’s ‘alternative’ heritage the “new rock’n’roll” is still stuck in the middle of the last century,” Red Mister concludes. “Two men walk into a bar, the woman was cancelled by email.”

The management of Hemingways Of Haslemere nor Mirth Control were available for comment.

