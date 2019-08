Career strategist and “Pivot: The Only Move That Matters is Your Next One” author Jenny Blake explains the pivot steps: plant, scan, pilot, and launch. The process is designed to discover your strenghts and experiment with options so when it’s time to make a move you’ve set yourself up for success.

