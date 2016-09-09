3 alternatives to networking that are less awkward and more effective

Career strategist and “Pivot: The Only Move That Matters is Your Next One” author Jenny Blake came in to talk career advice and navigating your professional path. In this video she addresses the thing most people hate: networking. She provides three alternatives that can help make progress and connect with the right people without feeling gross.

