Clinton campaign admits it 'could have done better' disclosing pneumonia diagnosis after burn from former Obama adviser

Hillary Clinton’s top communications staffer admitted that the campaign could have handled the disclosure of the Democratic presidential nominee’s pneumonia diagnosis better.

In a tweet Monday morning, President Barack Obama’s former chief strategist criticised the Clinton campaign’s seemingly guarded posture towards the press regarding potential controversies:

Antibiotics can take care of pneumonia. What’s the cure for an unhealthy penchant for privacy that repeatedly creates unnecessary problems?

— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) September 12, 2016

Clinton Communications Director Jennifer Palmieri quickly responded, noting that while the campaign may have mishandled telling reports about Clinton’s diagnosis, the former secretary of state’s long tenure in public life allows voters to know more about her than other presidential nominees:

We could have done better yesterday, but it is a fact that public knows more about HRC than any nominee in history. https://t.co/Q50oHK85wQ

— Jennifer Palmieri (@jmpalmieri) September 12, 2016

Clinton’s campaign faced criticism from some journalists who believed that the campaign purposefully obfuscated the nominee’s health, and was only forced to announce her illness after a video emerged that showed her stumbling while leaving a 9/11 memorial event on Sunday.

“Her current level of health transparency is not sustainable. She will need to release medical records before the first debate,” said Matt Mackowiak, a top Republican strategist and president of Potomac Strategy Group.

