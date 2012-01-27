Jennifer Love Hewitt Resumes Stripper Role—Here's Today's Buzz

- Check out Snooki’s slim down thanks to controversial diet drug, Zantrex. Because one Snooki is not enough.
- Rumer Willis looks distressed as she visits her mother, Demi Moore, in an LA hospital.
- Meanwhile, Ashton Kutcher parties in Brazil and stays quiet on his estranged wife’s condition.
- Justin Bieber Helps Boost Organ Donor Registrations.
- Kris Humphries’ Minnesota bachelor pad gets a makeover—and now it needs another.
- “Social Network” star Armie Hammer busted for pot in Texas.
- Chelsea Handler really does love vodka… and house music?
- Party of one? Jennifer Love Hewitt resumes her role as a Texas housewife-turned-stripper for the TV movie, “The Client List.”
