Jennifer Love Hewitt Is Engaged And Pregnant — Here's Today's Gossip

- Jennifer Love Hewitt is engaged and pregnant with her first child with her “The Client List” co-star, Brian Hallisay. “This is a wonderful time and we are looking forward to starting our family together,” the couple said in a statement.
- Kate Winslet, 37, and her new husband, Richard Branson’s nephew Ned Rocknroll, 35, are expecting their first child together. This will be Winslet’s third child.
- One of Michael Jackson’s biggest fans is so convinced there’s something fishy about his death that she paid $16,800 to have conspiracy-theory banners flown all over the L.A. area.
- “A Space Odyssey” tops The Hollywood Reporter’s ranking of the top 30 groundbreaking sci-fi films.
- Happy 38th birthday, Angelina Jolie! The actress celebrated in Berlin with her husband, Brad Pitt, and their six kids.
- Check out Jessica Alba’s eco-friendly Beverly Hills home.
- Inside Jimmy Kimmel’s Vancouver bachelor party.
- Your favourite TV characters wearing Daft Punk robot masks. That is all.
