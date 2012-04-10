Jennifer Love Hewitt Got A (Digital) Breast Reduction In These Ads—Here's Today's Ad Brief

The ad for Jennifer Love Hewitt’s The Client List on the left appeared on the back page of the Hollywood Reporter magazine. The ad on the right appeared in Entertainment Weekly. Notice the, ahem, sizable difference? The funniest part of the ordeal: It appears as if EW tried to cover the story itself, beginning with: “Jennifer Love Hewitt may like her ample bosom, but Lifetime’s marketing department appears not to.” Hmm. While the link was active hours ago, it has now gone dead.



A GroupM study anticipates that digital ad spending will come out to $98 billion in 2012.

New York-based copywriter Jenna Livingston, of Ogilvy NY, was responsible for hiding 200 Easter Eggs around NYC on Sunday. Each egg was filled with an Easter message from “Ryan Gosling.”

Lisa Fabiano has taken over as the chief talent officer at Grey NY. For the last year she has worked as general manager at HNW, a marketing firm.

Digital agency Blitz has named Cathy Saidiner, the former president of McCann Erickson NY, as the new president of the agency to reinvent its digital brand leadership.

Havas Media is expanding its sports and entertainment network with the acquisition of Ignition, a US-based experiential marketing agency.

