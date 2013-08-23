Jennifer Lopez's $US10 Million Hamptons Mansion Where Her Stalker Camped Out For A Week

Jenny From The Block had a house guest and didn’t even know it.

John M. Dubis, 49, was arraigned on charges of burglary, criminal contempt, stalking and possession of burglar tools after making himself at home in Jennifer Lopez’s pool house for one week.

The singer-actress was away when workers found him.

Lopez purchased the Water Mill mansion in the Hamptons for $US9.995 million in May, the New York Post reported.

The 8,660-square-foot home was built in 2004, according to Zillow, and sits on three acres of property on Bay Lane with its own cul de sac, so it’s incredibly private.

According to The Post, sources said Lopez liked that there was enough room to build a guest house or tennis court in the future.

But apparently, the pool house will do.

