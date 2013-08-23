Jennifer Lopez's $US10 Million Hamptons Mansion Where Her Stalker Camped Out For A Week

Melia Robinson, Megan Willett
Jennifer Lopez Water Mill mansionCorcoran Real Estate Group

Jenny From The Block had a house guest and didn’t even know it.

John M. Dubis, 49, was arraigned on charges of burglary, criminal contempt, stalking and possession of burglar tools after making himself at home in Jennifer Lopez’s pool house for one week.

The singer-actress was away when workers found him.

Lopez purchased the Water Mill mansion in the Hamptons for $US9.995 million in May, the New York Post reported.

The 8,660-square-foot home was built in 2004, according to Zillow, and sits on three acres of property on Bay Lane with its own cul de sac, so it’s incredibly private.

According to The Post, sources said Lopez liked that there was enough room to build a guest house or tennis court in the future.

But apparently, the pool house will do.

This is the Water Mill mansion Jennifer Lopez purchased for nearly $US10 million in May.

The Hamptons property sits on more than three acres of land, with the pool house tucked in the far corner.

The pool house is fenced in by shrubbery and a gate.

Located behind the gorgeous heated pool, the pool house squarely faces the home.

The backyard has plenty of room for a guest house or tennis court.

Inside, the main entryway has a sweeping staircase and upstairs balcony.

There are wood floors throughout the home, and three fireplaces.

The eat-in kitchen has bar seating and enough space for a home office and center island.

As well as a chef's stove and two huge, state-of-the-art refrigerators.

The home has eight bedrooms, including the master bedroom with fireplace, private sitting area, and access to the covered deck.

Here's a last look at the master bedroom's sitting area.

