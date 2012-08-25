Jennifer Lopez's Former Miami Beach Mansion Is Back On The Market For $40 Million

Meredith Galante
jennifer lopez former $40 million miami beach home

Photo: Nelson Gonzalez Realty

Jennifer Lopez‘s former Miami Beach home, which she sold in 2005, is back on the market.The seven-bedroom home has been relisted for $40 million—a 28 per cent increase over its previous asking price of $29 million when the current owners first listed it in 2010, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The owners, healthcare entrepreneur Mark Gainor and his wife, purchased the home from J-Lo for $13.9 million, and then put $11 million worth of work into the house.

The home spans 12,152 square feet, has eight full bathrooms, and three half baths.

The house was built in 1929.

The mansion sits on about an acre and a half of land.

Taxes are $191,367 a year. But for some people, a closet like this is worth that price.

The floors are made from 150-year-old, reclaimed hardwood.

The dining room has lovely picture windows, giving guests a view of the courtyard.

The home is being sold with all the furniture.

The rotunda has limestone tile floors.

The home boasts a 6,000-gallon koi pond in the interior courtyard.

Check out another celebrity's former home.

DON'T MISS: Jackie Gleason's Old Miami Beach Pad With An Indoor Fountain Returns To Market At $2.4 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.