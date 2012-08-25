Jennifer Lopez's Former Miami Beach Mansion Is Back On The Market For $40 Million

Photo: Nelson Gonzalez Realty

Jennifer Lopez‘s former Miami Beach home, which she sold in 2005, is back on the market.The seven-bedroom home has been relisted for $40 million—a 28 per cent increase over its previous asking price of $29 million when the current owners first listed it in 2010, according to The Wall Street Journal.



The owners, healthcare entrepreneur Mark Gainor and his wife, purchased the home from J-Lo for $13.9 million, and then put $11 million worth of work into the house.

The home spans 12,152 square feet, has eight full bathrooms, and three half baths.

