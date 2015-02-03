HOUSE OF THE DAY: Jennifer Lopez has quietly listed her stunning LA mansion for $17 million

Megan Willett
Jlo house thumbSotheby’s international Realty


Jennifer Lopez has listed her Hidden Hills LA mansion for $US17 million, Variety’s Real Estalker writer Mark David has exclusively learned.

The mansion is a stunning 17,129 square feet with nine bedrooms, a 20-seat theatre, dance studio, gym, and a massive professional recording studio.

The home sits on three acres of land with a pool, outdoor kitchen, BBQ grill, huge patio, and 8-car garage.

Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony paid $US8.2 million for the home back in 2012, according to Variety.

Matthew Gaskill and Alisa Peterson of Sotheby’s International Realty are sharing the listing.

Welcome to Jennifer Lopez's gorgeous home in LA's exclusive Hidden Hills neighbourhood.

Lopez is selling the property for $17 million. She originally bought it with her ex-husband Marc Anthony in 2010 for $8.2 million.

The home has more than 17,000 square feet of space and eight wood-burning fireplaces.

The mansion would be perfect for throwing dinner parties, and has both a formal and informal living room.

The kitchen has a huge center island and plenty of natural light.

Lopez renovated the kitchen with new countertop stone, cabinetry, and appliances, including this La Cornue stove.

Off of the kitchen in a cute breakfast nook and bar seating.

The dining room is located off of the gorgeous parlor and can fit up to 12 guests.

It has a beautiful chandelier and wood-burning fireplace.

The master suite takes up the entire upper floor of the south wing and has a sitting room, private terrace, and a pair of walk-in closets.

The bathrooms looks like a spa with oversized steam shower, posh seating, vanity, and free-standing tub.

The bathtub is surrounded by books and has a lovely view outside.

In addition to the master bedroom, there are eight other bedrooms in the home.

There's also a lovely sitting area with bar

It's well stocked and perfect for entertaining.

The more masculine entertainment wing of the house also has a lounge and bar.

This area is bigger and even has bar seating.

The house also has a gym and dance studio.

Plus a professional recording studio.

For movie nights, guests can pile into the 20-seat movie theatre.

Or play a game of cards in the den.

Outside, the home has a swimming pool and spa.

There's lots of outdoor seating and huge lanais that look out onto the property.

Not to mention hidden, private seating areas, perfect for reading a good book.

And to top it all off, the property has amazing views of San Fernando Valley and San Gabriel Mountains in the distance.

