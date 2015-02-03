HOUSE OF THE DAY: Jennifer Lopez has quietly listed her stunning LA mansion for $17 million

Jennifer Lopez has listed her Hidden Hills LA mansion for $US17 million, Variety’s Real Estalker writer Mark David has exclusively learned.
The mansion is a stunning 17,129 square feet with nine bedrooms, a 20-seat theatre, dance studio, gym, and a massive professional recording studio.
The home sits on three acres of land with a pool, outdoor kitchen, BBQ grill, huge patio, and 8-car garage.
Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony paid $US8.2 million for the home back in 2012, according to Variety.
Matthew Gaskill and Alisa Peterson of Sotheby’s International Realty are sharing the listing.
The mansion would be perfect for throwing dinner parties, and has both a formal and informal living room.
Lopez renovated the kitchen with new countertop stone, cabinetry, and appliances, including this La Cornue stove.
The master suite takes up the entire upper floor of the south wing and has a sitting room, private terrace, and a pair of walk-in closets.
The bathrooms looks like a spa with oversized steam shower, posh seating, vanity, and free-standing tub.
And to top it all off, the property has amazing views of San Fernando Valley and San Gabriel Mountains in the distance.
