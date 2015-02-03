HOUSE OF THE DAY: Jennifer Lopez has quietly listed her stunning LA mansion for $17 million





Jennifer Lopez has listed her Hidden Hills LA mansion for $US17 million, Variety’s Real Estalker writer Mark David has exclusively learned.

The mansion is a stunning 17,129 square feet with nine bedrooms, a 20-seat theatre, dance studio, gym, and a massive professional recording studio.

The home sits on three acres of land with a pool, outdoor kitchen, BBQ grill, huge patio, and 8-car garage.

Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony paid $US8.2 million for the home back in 2012, according to Variety.

Matthew Gaskill and Alisa Peterson of Sotheby’s International Realty are sharing the listing.



