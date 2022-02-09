Jennifer Lopez wore a bridal mini-dress with long sleeves to the ‘Marry Me’ premiere with Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere for ‘Marry Me.’ Rich Fury/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez wore a lace, bridal mini-dress to the Los Angeles premiere of “Marry Me” on Tuesday.

The dress is part of designer Giambattista Valli’s “Love” collection.

Ben Affleck joined her for pictures wearing a black overcoat and navy trousers.

Jennifer Lopez wore a wedding dress to the Los Angeles premiere of her film “Marry Me” with Ben Affleck on Tuesday.

According to Page Six, the lace mini-dress is from Giambattista Valli’s “Love” collection. Featuring full-length lace sleeves and a full skirt, the dress is part of the house’s first bridal line.

Lopez, 52, accessorized the look with Dior jewelry, Jimmy Choo shoes, and a Dolce & Gabbana clutch, Page Six reports. Affleck, 49, wore a black overcoat, a white button-up shirt, and navy trousers.

Lopez’s dress fits the theme for the premiere of “Marry Me,” which follows her superstar character after she marries a stranger on stage. The film also stars Owen Wilson and Colombian musician Maluma.

Representatives for Lopez and Gambattista Valli did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Jennifer Lopez in a Giambattista Valli bridal dress at the ‘Marry Me’ premiere. Rich Fury/WireImage

Following her split from former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, Lopez and Affleck confirmed they were together again via Instagram in July 2021. The couple dated from 2002 to 2004 when they announced the end of their engagement.

In a recently published interview with Rolling Stone’s Alex Morris, Lopez said the attention she and Affleck received the first time they were together was “brutal.”

“It’s one of those things that you bury very deeply so you can move on and get about your business,” she said. “It’s funny because Ben and I were together, and we were so in love. It was one of the happiest times of my life.”

Lopez also touched on what’s different in their relationship now, saying they have “balance” in their lives and the “benefit of experience and wisdom that they gained over the years.”

“Marry Me” will open in theaters and will be available to stream on Peacock on February 11.