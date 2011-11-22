How Did These Three Explosive Artists Manage To Produce Such A Boring Single?

Last night at the American Music Awards Will.i.am debuted his collaboration with Jennifer Lopez and Mick Jagger from his new album.



The song is called T.H.E. (The Hardest Ever) and it sounds…ordinary.

Will.i.am is a memebr of one of the most unique and innovative pop bands of our time. Hits like “I Got a Feeling” and “Where is the Love” were explosive when they came out — they make their name out of not being the exact same as everyone else.

Lopez comes out with hit after hit and with her name, body, and her usual poppy, dance-y songs, you would think that this one would be a lot of fun.

And do we even have to talk about Mick Jagger? With his name on the song you’d think it would be something exciting. But after listening to it, it’s just not.

Lopez sings the chorus of the song which basically consists of the words “go hard or go home,” and her voice is so autotuned it doesn’t even sound like it’s a real person. Mick Jagger’s super short featured part didn’t do him justice. It just basically said, “I’m in this song.”

The song doesn’t showcase the best of their abilities — they could have done so much more with it. Not that it won’t get its fair share of playing time on the club circuits. It’s just nothing special.

In any case, the song is available for download on iTunes — listen and judge for yourself.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.