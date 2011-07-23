Jennifer Lopez Vs. Marc Anthony: The Media Is Siding With Team J.Lo

A week after Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony announced they were ending their seven-year marriage, coverage of the split has been muy Lopez-centric.



Although the actress-singer-dancer hasn’t spoken out, plenty of people have been willing to do the talking for her, leaving a public impression that Anthony’s intense jealousy and control issues and an alleged fling he had two years ago are mostly to blame for the demise of their relationship.

Lopez—who will be 42 next week and has otherwise had a great year thanks to joining American Idol—may be losing her third husband, but America’s new sweetheart is winning the media wars.

Click here to read the original post at The Daily Beast >

