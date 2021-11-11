Jennifer Lopez was filmed doing a ‘platypus walk’ to tone her lower body – here’s how it works

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Jennifer Lopez was seen doing an interesting workout that her trainer called a “platypus walk.”

The workout involves taking angled steps with the legs spread apart.

It is supposed to tone the lower body, including the inner thighs and butt.

Jennifer Lopez has a meticulous gym routine, including glute bridges and a varied ab workout.

But according to Lopez’s trainer David Kirsch, to tone up her butt and inner thighs, the singer swears by a bodyweight workout called the “platypus walk” – and he posted a video on Instagram of the singer doing the move.

“Jennifer and I do a lot of Platypus Walks with a wide stance. Also known as a sumo walking squat,” Kirsch said in an interview with Vogue.

The workout involved Lopez standing in a wide stance with the knees turned outward. She took angular steps while holding her hands on the back of her head. She did the first step walking forward, and then walked backward for the second set.

“It’s great for your inner thighs and butt,” Kirsch added.

Platypus walks work out the entire body, but focus on muscles in the legs

Platypus walks don’t require any equipment and can be done by anyone with a floor to walk on.

The tricky part is getting the right form. To do a platypus walk, you squat down at a 90-degree angle, and aim your knees outward, not forward. The knees must also be stacked on top of the ankle with most of your weight sitting on the ankle.

Then take one step at a time with each foot. Do the first step walking forward, and the second set walking backward which is easier because you don’t have to fight the urge to turn your knees forward.

The workout requires a ton of external hip rotation, which works out muscles in the glutes and thighs. Those areas will feel most of the burn, but it will also work out other muscles, according to trainer Sarah Otey via Self.com.

Standing and walking in that stance strengthens core muscles and hamstrings while keeping the hands on the back of the head during the walk offers some minor resistance to the shoulders, biceps, and triceps.