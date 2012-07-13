Now Jennifer Lopez Has An Ecommerce Startup

Brian Lee, the entrepreneur noted for bringing celebs into the ecommerce world, may have landed his biggest celeb yet with the announcement of Jennifer Lopez’s new site Teeology.



According to Tech Crunch, the site is rumoured to be launching today, and it supposedly will be offering a basic t-shirt line starting at $20, while also bringing in limited edition styles starting at $29.

Teelogogy will also have Erica Zohar of American Groove, a fashion marketing company, and Jeff Marine of JEM Sportswear on the team.

Previously, Lee has worked with Robert Shapiro on LegalZoom, Kim Kardashian on ShoeDazzle, and Jessica Alba on The Honest Company.

