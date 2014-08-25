Jennifer Lopez Was Not Impressed With Usher's VMA Performance

Kirsten Acuna
Jennifer lopez vmas usherMTV

If you watched the MTV Video Music Awards live on television, you weren’t watching them the right way.

MTV ran a handful of live action feeds online during the show that were more entertaining than the broadcast on television.

Audience camera two was a gold mine showing off Taylor Swift and Katy Perry’s dance moves, Kim Kardashian’s reaction to Jay Pharoah’s impression of her husband Kanye West, and other musician’s reactions to the performers of the night.

However the best reaction may have to go to Jennifer Lopez who clearly was not feeling Usher’s performance at the VMAs.

The singer threw him shade not once, but twice during his performance.

The first time, it’s not really clear what catches her attention from the stage.

Jennifer lopez shade vmas usherMTV

The second time you can tell she reacts when it looks like Usher’s about to get kicked.

Jennifer lopez usher vmasMTV

Throughout his entire performance she either looked bored flipping her hair around or very critical as she bit down on her forefinger.

Jennifer lopez hair flip mtv vmasMTV
Jennifer lopez vmas usher MTV

J Lo. was much more receptive of the other talent. Later on, she rocked out to Iggy Azalea and Rita Ora as they performed “Black Widow.”

Jennifer lopez black widow vmasMTV

