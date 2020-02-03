Jennifer Lopez wore a reversible cape that looked like the American and Puerto Rican flags during her Super Bowl performance

Elsa/Getty Images Dancers held the cape after Lopez removed it from her arms.

Jennifer Lopez performed at the 2020 Super Bowl alongside Shakira on Sunday.

At one point during her halftime performance, Lopez wore a feathered cape designed by Versace to look like the American flag.

When she extended her arms, she revealed that the inside of her cape looked like the Puerto Rican flag.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jennifer Lopez honoured America and Puerto Rico during her 2020 Super Bowl performance over the weekend.

She took the stage at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, and wore a variety of outfits throughout the show. One of her most eye-catching looks included a giant Versace cape, which was made from multicoloured feathers to resemble the American flag.

She wore the garment while performing with her daughter Emme, who sang a slowed-down version of her mother’s hit “Let’s Get Loud.”

Elsa/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez performs alongside her daughter Emme.

When Lopez lifted her arms, she revealed that her cape was reversible. The second side was designed to look like the Puerto Rican flag, paying homage to her Puerto Rican heritage.

Lopez was born in New York City, and her parents were both born in Puerto Rico. The star frequently advocates for the island, and previously sang on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Almost Like Praying,” a song that helped raise storm-relief funds after Hurricane Maria.

Elsa/Getty Images One side of her cape was designed to look like the Puerto Rican flag.

Eventually, Lopez removed her cape with the help of dancers, who held the Puerto Rican side up behind her.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter about Lopez’s cape, stylist Rob Zangardi said: “As a Puerto Rican American, she very much wanted both countries and flags represented.”

Elsa/Getty Images Dancers held the cape after Lopez removed it from her arms.

Underneath her feathered outerwear, Lopez donned a crystal and sequin-covered sheer bodysuit with a metallic salsa suit that had sparkling fringe.

Elsa/Getty Images Lopez performs at the 2020 Super Bowl alongside Shakira.

Prior to the big game, the musician got festive in football-inspired fashion. She carried a carried a football-shaped clutch to a halftime show press conference on Thursday, and also drank from a reusable coffee cup bedazzled with the LIV logo.

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez showcases her bedazzled coffee cup on Thursday.

You can watch Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s full halftime performance below.

Representatives for Jennifer Lopez did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.